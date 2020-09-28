Arunachal's COVID-19 tally crosses 9,000-mark with 135 new cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crossed the 9,000-mark on Monday as 135 more people, including 26 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, a health department official said.

The fresh infections have taken the northeastern state's caseload to 9,004, he said.



Of the new cases, 62 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 18 from Kra Daadi, 13 from West Siang, eight from East Siang, seven from Lower Siang and six from Papumpare, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.



Four fresh cases were also detected in Kurung Kumey, three in Upper Subansiri, two each in Longding, Tawang, Namsai, Tirap and Anjaw and one each in West Kameng, Changlang, Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts, he said.



"Twenty-six security personnel, including 18 state policemen and eight Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) employees are among fresh patients," Jampa said.



Two Border Roads Organisation (BRO) staffers have also contracted the disease, he said.



Barring five, all are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.



At least 98 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,495, the SSO said.



The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state currently stands at 72.13 per cent.



Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,495 active cases, while 14 have died due to the disease so far.



The Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has reported the highest number of active cases at 1,369, followed by Papumpare at 142, West Siang at 126, Changlang at 122 and East Siang at 91, Jampa said.



The state has so far conducted 2,39,900 sample tests for COVID-19, including 1,681 on Sunday, he added.

