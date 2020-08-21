Arunachal's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark with 116 fresh cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's coronavirus tally crossed the 3,000-mark on Friday as 116 more people, including 36 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, a Health Department official said.

With the fresh infections, the total number of cases rose to 3,066, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Of the new cases, seven were reported from the Capital Complex region, 32 from Changlang district, 20 from West Kameng, 19 from East Siang and 10 from East Kameng.

Eight fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in West Siang, six in Lohit, four in Lower Siang, three in Papumpare, two each in Anjaw and Tawang and one each in Kamle, Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi districts, Jampa said.

"Thirty-five paramilitary personnel - 18 in East Siang, Seven in West Kameng, Six in West Siang, three in Changlang and one in Shi-Yomi - are among the new patients," he said.

A policeman from West Kameng district was also diagnosed with COVID-19, while a staffer of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun near here tested positive for the disease, Jampa said.

Barring 13, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he said.

Seventy-one people were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,093 in the state.

Arunachal Pradesh has 968 active cases at present, while five patients have died due to COVID-19 so far, he said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 159, followed by the Capital Complex region at 117, Lohit at 98, Upper Subansiri at 90, East Siang at 89 and Changlang at 83, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa towns.

A total of 1,595 people, including 633 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The recovery rate in the state has improved significantly to 68.26 per cent, as 1,311 people have been cured of COVID-19 since the beginning of this month, Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 1,36,092 samples for the infection, including 3,044 on Thursday, he added.