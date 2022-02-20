Arunachal to be major gateway to South East Asia: PM Modi

Yupia (Arunachal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Centre is working to make Arunachal Pradesh a major gateway to South East Asia.



In a video message to the people of the state on the 36th statehood day, Modi said that modern infrastructure is being constructed in Arunachal Pradesh considering its importance from the national security perspective.

Arunachal Pradesh got the status of a state from Union territory on this day

in 1987.

The prime minister said that it has been his firm belief that eastern India and particularly the northeast will be the engine of the country's development in the 21st century.

"We will transform Arunachal Pradesh into a major gateway to South East Asia," he said.

Despite inclement weather, over 10,000 people thronged the newly constructed Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, the venue of the celebrations, which was immersed in festive colours amidst a massive security blanket.

"I am satisfied that the government is justifying the confidence reposed by you on us under young Chief Minister Pema Khandu's leadership. Your faith encourages the double engine government to work harder," Modi said in his address via video conference.

"Unprecedented work has been done to speed up the state's development in the last seven years. Comprehensive work on connectivity and power infrastructure is making life and business easy in the state," he said.

Along with Itanagar, connecting all the state capitals in the Northeast by railway has been our priority, he asserted.

"Considering the role of Arunachal Pradesh from the national security perspective, modern infrastructure is being built," Modi said.

He also quoted lines from Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's famous song 'Arunachal Hamara', saying that no function is complete without this song.

The prime minister praised Arunachal Pradesh for promoting the feeling of patriotism and social harmony. He paid tributes to martyrs from the state who laid down their lives for the country.

"Be it the Anglo-Abor war or the security of the border after Independence, the tales of valour of the people of Arunachal Pradesh is a priceless heritage for every Indian," Modi said. He noted that Arunachal Pradesh is progressing in harmony with nature

and culture.