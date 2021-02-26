Arunachal reports zero COVID-19 cases for 7 days, over 30,000 inoculated

Itanagar: No fresh COVID-19 case has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh for a week, a senior health official said on Friday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836 and the death toll at 56, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.



Arunachal Pradesh now has just three active cases, while 16,777 people have recovered from the disease, he said.



Altogether, 4,04,999 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 262 on Thursday.



Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 30,354 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots so far in the state.



The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

