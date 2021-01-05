Arunachal reports nine new COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,741

Itanagar: The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,741 as nine more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.



Of the fresh cases, four were reported from East Siang district, three from the Capital Complex region and one each from Tawang and Lepa Rada.

Barring three, all the new patients were asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seven fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, and two through TureNat method, he said.

Fifteen more people were cured of the disease on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,598.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 99.14 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 87 active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the SSO said, adding that the fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 31, followed by Tawang (22), East Siang (12) and West Kameng (9).

The state has so far conducted 3,79,934 sample tests for COVID-19, including 673 on Monday, and the positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent, Jampa added.