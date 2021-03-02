Arunachal reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported a fresh case of COVID-19 after remaining coronavirus-free for two consecutive days, a senior health official said on Tuesday.



The northeastern state's tally rose to 16,837, while 16,780 patients have recovered from the disease, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion.

Arunachal Pradesh's recovery rate and positivity rate stand at 99.66 per cent and 0.005 per cent, respectively, the official said.