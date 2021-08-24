Arunachal reports 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 52,308

Itanagar: The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh mounted to 52,308 with 94 fresh infections, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 259, he said.

It now has 1,162 active cases, while 50,887 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new infections at 19, followed by 11 in Papumpare, nine each from East Siang and Lohit, and seven each from Upper Siang and Lower Dibang Valley.

The recovery rate in the northeastern state stood at 97.28 per cent and the positivity rate at 2.37 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 10,33,859 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 9,32,306 people have been administered coronavirus vaccine doses till date.