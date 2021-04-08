Arunachal reports 8 more COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 16,861

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported eight fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 16,861, a health department official said on Thursday.

The northeastern state now has 17 active cases, while 16,788 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The contagion has claimed 56 lives in Arunachal Pradesh.

Altogether, 4,15,547 samples have been tested, including 330 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 96,887 people have been inoculated in the state thus far since January.