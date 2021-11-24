Arunachal reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 55,255, a health official said.



So far, 54,939 people have recovered from the disease in the state, including two on Tuesday, the official said.

The toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

The Northeastern state now has 36 active cases.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 10, followed by the Capital Complex Region and West Kameng district at six cases each, the official said.

The new cases were detected after testing 364 samples.