Arunachal reports 235 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,783 on Tuesday as 235 more people, including nine security personnel, tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 19, a health official said.

A 55-year-old man with comorbidity died at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital at Chimpu near Itanagar on Monday, he said.



The patient, who hailed from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 19. He had renal transplantation and was suffering from diabetic nephropathy, the official said.



"The man died due to uremic encephalopathy and his body has been cremated as per the COVID-19 protocol," State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.



The Capital Complex region reported 69 new cases, followed by West Siang (42), Lohit (30) and Changlang (20), he said.



Six policemen, two Assam Rifles jawans and a CRPF personnel are among the new patients, the official said.



Four health workers and 37 labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have also contracted the disease, he said.



As many as 198 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,775, Jampa said.



The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 70.10 per cent, he said.



The state now has 2,989 active coronavirus cases.



The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,560, followed by West Siang (231), Papumpare (171) and Changlang (142), Jampa said.



A total of 2,61,029 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 3,057 on Monday, he added.

