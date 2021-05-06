Arunachal reports 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 19,412

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,412, a health department official said on Thursday.



The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 64, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (27) and Lower Subansiri (20), he said.

The state now has 1,776 active cases, while 17,577 people have recovered from the disease, including 76 patients since Wednesday.

A total of 59 people have died due to the contagion, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether, 4,70,855 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the official said.

In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, the Capital Complex administration has imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from May 1.

Meanwhile, the state government has deferred the rollout of the inoculation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years owing to some "technical" issues, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 2,69,658 people have been vaccinated in Arunachal Pradesh since January.