Arunachal reports 188 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 50,793 with 188 fresh cases, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 251, a senior health department official said on Thursday.



The northeastern state now has 2,488 active cases, and 48,054 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new infections at 54, followed by Lower Subansiri (15) and Tawang (12), among other districts.

The recovery rate stands at 94.61 per cent and the positivity rate at 4.12 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 9,90,843 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,562 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 8,95,956 people have been inoculated thus far.