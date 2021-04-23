Arunachal reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 110 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the second wave of the pandemic, pushing the coronavirus tally to 17,296, a senior health department official said here on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 56 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 90 were detected through rapid antigen tests while, 11 through TrueNAT and 9 through RT-PCR methods.

Among the new patients, 24 are symptomatic, while 86 are without symptoms, the official said.

Forty-two cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region, West Kameng (19), Lower Dibang Valley (14), East Siang (9) and seven cases each from Namsai and Lower Subansiri district respectively.

Four new cases were also reported from Changlang, two each from Lohit and Tawang and one each from Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Papumpare and Lower Siang, the SSO said.

Seven employees of Border Roads Organisation and two health care workers are among the fresh cases, Dr Jampa said.

The number of active COVID-19 patients in the state increased to 380.

Nine more persons recuperated from the disease on Thursday taking the total COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 16,860, Dr Jampa said.

The recovery rate stood at 97.47 per cent and the positivity rate at 2.20 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 147, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district (76), West Kameng (46), East Siang (29) and Namsai (15).

Papumpare and Lower Subansiri districts have 13 active cases each, Lohit and Changlang eight cases each, Tirap and Tawang six cases each, Leparada (5), East Kameng and West Siang have two cases each while, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri and Pakke Kessang districts reported one active case each, the official said.

A total of 4,28,202 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,741 on Thursday, Dr Jampa said.

According to State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 1,93,180 people have been inoculated in the state so far since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

The state government has made it mandatory for all people entering the state to undergo rapid antigen test in the check gates, in case they do not have a valid certificate of a recent test or a certificate mentioning that they have got both the doses of the COVID vaccine.