Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below one per cent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent, as the northeastern state reported only three new cases, a senior health official said here on Monday.

Single-day recoveries continue to outnumber fresh cases as 38 more people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The three new cases pushed the virus tally to 54,352.

A total of 53,755 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 274 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.90 per cent from 98.84 per cent the previous day, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 323 active COVID-19 cases.

Tirap district has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 57, followed by West Kameng (48), Lower Subansiri (36), Tawang (26) and Namsai (25).

As many as 11,35,229 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 1,111 on Sunday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,43,038 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.