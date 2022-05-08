Arunachal Pradesh to build museum for unsung heroes of freedom movement

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to build a state-of-the-art museum to give due recognition to the unsung heroes of the state who have contributed immensely to the country's freedom movement, an official statement said here on Sunday.



The government is also planning to construct several memorials as part of its efforts to preserve and protect the existing war sites across the frontier state, the statement said.

Besides, a proposal to make Arunachalee freedom fighters a part of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum would be forwarded to Gujarat, it said.

According to the statement, a core committee that was formed by the government for suggesting ways to honour the unsung heroes of the state took the decision to establish the museum and war memorials during a meeting at Namsai, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Mein said that the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to mark the country's 75th year of Independence has provided Arunachal with a "good opportunity to write its own history".

He advocated the setting up of a research cell at Rajiv Gandhi University here for further study on the state's glorious history and other aspects.

It was also decided at the meeting that a 15-day festival would be held later this year to pay tribute to the freedom fighters, and theatre shows and other cultural activities would be organised as part of the event, the statement added.