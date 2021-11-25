Arunachal Pradesh reports two new COVID-19 cases, four recoveries

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,257 as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Thursday.



The state had reported four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Tuesday and one on Monday.

A total of 54,943 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state including four on Wednesday, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 34 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio stood at 0.06 per cent.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at nine, followed by the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas at seven, West Kameng (5) and three each in Siang and East Siang districts respectively, the SSO said.

As many as 11,97,143 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far including, 288 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 0.69 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 13,95,589 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 4,992 on Wednesday.