Arunachal Pradesh reports seven new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported seven new COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 55,174, a senior health department official said on Thursday.



Four more persons recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,809, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.34 per cent, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 85 active COVID-19 cases.

Lower Dibang Valley and Tawang districts have the highest number of active cases at 17 each, followed by East Siang (11) and Lohit (10).

As many as 11,87,262 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far in the state, including 455 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.53 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,28,030 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state.