Arunachal Pradesh reports second COVID-19 death

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported its second COVID-19 fatality as a 40-year-old man died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun, a senior health official said on Tuesday.



The man from Dirang in West Kameng district died in the states lone medical college and hospital on Monday, he said.

The man, suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), was under week-long dialysis at TRIHMS, State Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after full sanitisation, he added.

This is the second Covid-19 death in the Northeastern state. A 43-year-old woman, also a resident from Dirang, died on June 25 due to the infection.

Both the casualties have uncanny similarities -- they are from the same district, suffering from kidney ailments and recently returned from Delhi, Jampa said.

A fresh case of COVID-19 was reported from the Capital Complex, comprising of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, taking the states total infection count to 270, he said.

The patient recently returned to the state from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and was asymptomatic. He has been shifted to a Covid Care Centre, the official said.

On Monday, 14 persons from Changlang district were discharged after recovery, Jampa said, adding that they have been advised two weeks home quarantine and self-monitoring.

Arunachal Pradesh at present has 176 active cases, while 92 persons have been discharged.

Total 27,645 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Capital Complex has registered the maximum number of cases at 84, followed by Changlang district at 40, West Kameng at 20 and Namsai at 12.

The state government imposed a week-long total lockdown in the Capital Complex that began on Monday evening, amid the spurt in cases.

The shutdown which came into force from 5 pm on Monday would continue till 5 am on July 13.

The state, which remained coronavirus-free until May 23, witnessed a sudden rise in cases after people started returning from other parts of the country.