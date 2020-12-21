Arunachal Pradesh reports one new COVID-19 case, 17 fresh recoveries

Itanagar: One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,630, a health department official said on Monday.

The fresh case was reported from Tawang district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Seventeen more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 16,350, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.31 per cent, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 225 active cases, while 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 1.69 per cent and the fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 87, followed by Tawang (26), West Kameng (22) and East Siang (25), the SSO said.

The state has so far tested 3,72,693 samples for COVID-19, including 235 on Sunday, he added.



