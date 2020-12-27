Arunachal Pradesh reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Nine more persons, including a policeman, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 16,687, an official said on Sunday.



Of the fresh cases, four were reported from East Siang, two each from West Kameng and Tawang and one from Changlang district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Barring two, all the new patients were asymptomatic, he said.

Twenty-three more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,477.

The SSO said the COVID-19 recovery rate of Arunachal Pradesh at present is 98.74 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 154 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have died so far of the disease.

The fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 53, followed by Tawang (37), East Siang (16) and West Kameng (11).

The state has so far tested 3,75,766 samples for COVID-19, including 361 on Saturday, and the positivity rate is at 1.26 per cent, Dr Jampa added.