Arunachal Pradesh reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,269, as seven more people, including two army personnel, tested positive for the virus, a health department official said here on Monday.



Three more persons succumbed to the infection, pushing the number of fatalities in the northeastern state to 54, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 65-year-old person from Lelekujan in Assam's North Lakhimpur district died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Chimpu near here, on Saturday due to acute respiratory syndrome. He was suffering from Anemia, the official said.

Another 75-year-old person from Rumgong Village in Siang district died on way to his residence from hospital on Sunday. He was suffering from Alzheimer disease and was admitted to a hospital due to sudden loss of consciousness with aspiration pneumonia, the SSO informed.

A 28-year-old woman from Rushi Nyorak village in West Siang district died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Chimpu near here, on Saturday due to acute respiratory syndrome, the official said.

Of the seven fresh cases, three were reported from West Kameng and two each from the Capital Complex region and Namsai, he said.

All the new cases were diagnosed through rapid antigen tests.

Barring two all the patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centers, he said.

Forty-one more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,364.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 851 active coronavirus cases, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 94.43 per cent, he said.

The positivity and fatality rates stand at 5.77 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 593, followed by West Kameng (60), East Siang (30) and Lepa Rada (24), the official said.

The state has so far tested 3,58,294 samples for COVID-19, including 599 on Sunday.