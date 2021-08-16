Arunachal Pradesh reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 48 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the virus tally in the northeastern state to 51,348, a senior health department official said here on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 252 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 30, followed by Papumpare (6), two each from Tawang and West Kameng and one each from West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, Lohit, Leparada, Changlang and Dibang Valley district respectively, the official said.

Of the 48 fresh cases, 40 were detected through rapid antigen test and 8 through RT-PCR method, the official said, adding that 23 people have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,920 active COVID-19 cases, while 49,176 people have recovered from the disease, including 255 patients on Sunday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95.77 per cent while the active percentage stands at 3.74 and the positivity rate at 3.85 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 501, followed by Lower Subansiri (214), West Kameng (150), Papumpare (145) and Lohit with 121 cases.

Altogether, 10,03,311 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 1,246 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,08,646 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.