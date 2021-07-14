Arunachal Pradesh reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,814 as 431 more people tested positive for the infection while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 193, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.



A 62-year-old woman from the Capital Complex region died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here on Monday, while an 82-year-old woman from West Kameng district died on way to a health facility on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Both the women died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, he added.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 101, followed by East Siang (63), Changlang (36), Lohit (27), Upper Subansiri and Papumpare with 24 each, West Kameng (23), Tawang (22) and Lower Subansiri (14).

Thirteen cases each were also reported from Lower Dibang Valley and West Siang districts, eleven each from Anjaw and Namsai, ten from Tirap, eight from East Kameng, seven from Kamle, six from Leparada, five from Longding, four from Upper Siang, three from Kurung Kumey, two each from Lower Siang and Pakke Kessang and one each from Shi-Yomi and Kra Daadi district respectively, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 384 were detected through rapid antigen test, 38 through RT-PCR and 9 by TrueNat method, the official said, adding that at least 221 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 4,004 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 36,617 as 343 patients were cured of the disease on Tuesday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 89.72 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.81 and the positivity rate at 8.16 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 925, followed by West Kameng (410), East Siang (336), Lohit (290) and Papumpare (251).

Altogether, 8,33,600 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,277 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 7,23,383 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.

He said that 6,03,563 people have received the first dose of the vaccine till Monday and 1,19,820 have received the second shot of the jab, the official said.