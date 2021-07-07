Arunachal Pradesh reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,879 as 348 more people tested positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 181, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.



A 28-year-old woman died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here on Tuesday and a 70-year- old man of Changlang district died at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh district of the neighbouring state on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 102, followed by East Siang (30), West Kameng (26), Changlang (23), Upper Subansiri (20), Lohit (19), Papumpare (17), Lower Dibang Valley (14), Anjaw (13) and Siang (12), Jampa said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Tawang, Lower Subansiri, Namsai, Longding, East Kameng, West Siang, Kurung Kumey, Pakke Kessang, Upper Siang, Tirap, Lower Siang, Leparada, Kra Daadi and Shi Yomi district, the SSO said.

Of the 348 fresh cases, 306 were detected through rapid antigen test, 32 through RT-PCR and 10 by TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 162 people were found symptomatic of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,173 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As 291 more patients were cured of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries rose to 34,525, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 91.14 per cent while the active percentage stands at 8.38 and the positivity rate at 6.56 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 714, followed by West Kameng (263), Upper Subansiri (222), East Siang (213), Lohit (186), Papumpare (185) and Tawang at 180 cases.

Altogether, 7,95,331 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,304 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,60,098 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.