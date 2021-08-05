Arunachal Pradesh reports 319 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 49,203, as 319 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health department official said here on Thursday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state increased to 236 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the past two days, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region continued to remain at the top of the list of fresh infections with 99 new cases, followed by Lower Subansiri (38), Papumpare (27), Lower Dibang Valley (19), Lohit (17), Tawang (16), Upper Siang and Anjaw at 13 each, East Siang (12) and Changlang (10), he said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Siang, West Kameng, West Siang, Dibang Valley, Shi-Yomi, Tirap, Siang, Namsai, Longding, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Leparada and Pakke Kessang districts, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 297 were detected through rapid antigen test, 14 through RT-PCR and 8 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 139 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,337 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 45,630 as 332 more patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 92.74 per cent while the active percentage stands at 6.78 and the positivity rate at 5.92 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 912, followed by Lower Subansiri (352), Papumpare (285), West Kameng (201) and Lohit (161) .

Altogether, 9,58,369 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,381 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 8,68,147 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.