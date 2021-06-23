Arunachal Pradesh reports 289 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,664 as 289 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.



The coronavirus death toll in the frontier state rose to 160 after a woman from Namsai district succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of fresh cases at 88, followed by West Kameng (25), Upper Subansiri (24), Namsai (21), East Siang (18), Changlang (15), Lohit (14), Kurung Kumey (12) and Lower Dibang Valley district at 10, the official said.

Fresh cases were also reported from West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Tawang, Leparada, East Kameng, Upper Siang, Tirap, Dibang valley, Kra Daadi, Longding, Lower Siang, Siang, Anjaw, Papumpare and Kamle district, the SSO added.

Of the fresh cases, 277 were detected through rapid antigen tests, nine through RT-PCR and three via TrueNat methods, the official said, adding that 125 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,548 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 279 patients were cured of the disease on Monday taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 30,956, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 91.95 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.57 and the positivity rate at 5.11 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 465, followed by West Kameng (296), Changlang (189), East Siang (164) and Namsai at 141 cases.

Altogether, 7,26,805 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,648 on Tuesday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 5,10,237 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.