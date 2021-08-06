Arunachal Pradesh reports 238 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 238 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 49,441, a senior health department official said here on Friday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 236 with no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new cases at 80, followed by Lower Subansiri (47), Papumpare (18), East Siang (13), Lohit (12), West Kameng and Upper Subansiri at 9 each and Tawang (8), the official said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Longding, Kamle, Changlang, West Siang, Tirap, East Kameng, Dibang Valley and Anjaw districts, the SSO said.

Of the 238 fresh cases, 219 were detected through rapid antigen test, 15 through RT-PCR and 4 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 91 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,226 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 45,979 as 349 more patients were cured of the disease on Thursday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93 per cent while the active percentage stands at 6.52 and the positivity rate at 4.78 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 910, followed by Lower Subansiri (371), Papumpare (294), West Kameng (181), East Siang (145) and Lohit (142).

Altogether, 9,63,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,970 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 8,72,350 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.