Arunachal Pradesh reports 227 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Itanagar: Two hundred and twenty-seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the virus tally in the frontier state to 49,668, a senior health department official said here on Saturday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state increased to 237 with one more person succumbing to the infection on Friday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by Lower Subansiri (44), Lohit (24), West Kameng (12), East Siang (11), Tawang and Lower Siang at 10 each, the official said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Papumpare, West Siang, Changlang, Upper Siang, East Kameng, Kamle, Leparada, Siang, Dibang Valley, Kra Daadi and Longding districts, the SSO said.

Of the 227 fresh cases, 214 were detected through rapid antigen test, nine through RT-PCR and four by TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 86 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,032 active COVID-19 cases, while 46,399 people have recovered from the disease, including 420 patients on Friday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.42 per cent while the active percentage stands at 6.10 and the positivity rate at 4.68 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 827, followed by Lower Subansiri (368), Papumpare (265), West Kameng (171), Lohit (145) and East Siang at (142).

Altogether, 9,68,186 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,847 on Friday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 8,75,793 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.