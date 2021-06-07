Arunachal Pradesh reports 223 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh recorded 223 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 29,336, a senior health official said here on Monday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 125 with two more persons succumbing to the disease on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 381 patients recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 25,618, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 88, followed by Papumpare (34), Changlang (28), Upper Subansiri and Lower Siang at 11 cases each.

Nine cases each were also reported from Lohit and East Kameng, six each from Kra Daadi, Tawang and West Kameng, three each from Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Siang and Upper Siang and one each from Lower Subansiri, Namsai and Pakke Kessang district respectively, he said.

Of the fresh cases 213 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 3 through RT-PCR and 7 through TrueNat method, the official said adding, 76 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,593 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 87.33 per cent while the active percentage stands at 12.25 and the positivity rate at 3.87 per cent, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 690, followed by Tawang (368), Changlang (338), Namsai (260), Lower Subansiri (226), Lohit (225) and West Kameng with 217 cases.

Altogether, 6,30,180 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, including 5,758 on Sunday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 3,82,064 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

The state as on June 6 has a total of 1,46,470 vaccine doses available including, 1,29,730 supplied from the Centre and 16,740 purchased by the state government from Serum Institute of India, Dr Padung informed.

Meanwhile the state government has extended the total lockdown for seven more days in Tawang and Upper Subansiri districts till June 12, keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The government also announced district-specific containment measures till July 1 in all other districts to be announced by the respective district administration in consultation with the health department, the order stated.