Arunachal Pradesh reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 55,065 as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Friday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 140 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,645 people have recuperated from the disease thus far including 20 on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.24 per cent while the percentage of active cases is 0.25, he said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 42, followed by Tawang (20), Namsai (18) and East Siang with 11 cases, the SSO said.

The northeastern state has tested 11,78,328 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,295 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state stood at 1.69 per cent.

A total of 12,76,167 people have been inoculated in the state thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.