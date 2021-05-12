Arunachal Pradesh reports 205 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,575 as 205 more people tested positive for the virus while four new fatalities pushed the death toll to 68, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.



A 44-year-old man died at Tezu in Lohit district, while a 57-year-old man died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 60-year-old woman from Basar in Leparada district died at the DCH Pasighat in East Siang district, while a 45- year-old man from Jairampur in Changlang district died at Assam Medical College and Hospital at Dibrugarh, the official said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 35, followed by Lower Subansiri (21), Changlang and Namsai at 17 each, Lower Dibang Valley (16), Lohit (15), Tawang (13) and East Siang (12).

Nine cases each were also reported from Leparada and Papumpare, eight each from West Kameng and Upper Subansiri, five each from East Kameng and Tirap, four from Kra Daadi, two each from West Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Anjaw and Upper Siang and one from Siang district respectively, the SSO said.

Of the fresh cases, 180 were detected through rapid antigen test, 10 through RT-PCR and 15 through TrueNat method, Jampa said adding, 85 people have symptoms.

At least 232 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 18,583.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 90.32 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.35 and the positivity rate at 6.85 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,924 active COVID-19 cases, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 512, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (210), Lower Subansiri (144), Namsai (114), West Kameng (110), Changlang (109) and Papumpare at 108.

Altogether, 4,88,727 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,993 on Tuesday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 2,97,017 people have been inoculated since the beginning of the vaccination programme in January.

As many as 6,778 cases of Covid protocol violations were reported in the state so far during the second wave of the pandemic and a fine of Rs 9,19,600 collected from the violators, police said.