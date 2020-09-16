Arunachal Pradesh reports 170 new Covid-19 cases

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradeshs COVID-19 tally rose to 6,466 as 170 more people, including 24 security personnel have tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.



The COVID-19 death toll rose to 13 in the northeastern state after two people in Changlang district succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"A 63-year-old non-tribal woman with Covid-19 positive from Miao in Changlang district, died on way to the Dedicated Covid Hospital at Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday," the official said.

She was suffering from chronic asthma and gastritis.

She was referred to the District Hospital at Tezu in Lohit district on September 13 and later referred to Pasighat due to low SPO2, Jampa said.

Another non-tribal man died at Kharsang in Changlang district on Tuesday. The 52-year-old man who was detected with Coronavirus was in home isolation and was suffering from terminal stage lung cancer, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 87 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 17 from Papumpare, 15 from West Kameng, 10 from Changlang, 7 each from Tawang and Lower Subansiri and five each from Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts respectively.

Four new cases each were also reported from West Siang and Longding, two each from Namsai, Tirap, Lohit and Upper Subansiri besides one from Pakke Kessang, the official said.

"Fourteen Army men, four Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans, three Assam Rifles personnel, two Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constables and one CRPF constable are among the fresh patients," Jampa said.

A health care worker from Upper Subansiri and a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) man from Lower Dibang Valley were also diagnosed with the disease, he added.

Barring 30, all are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

As many as 127 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries to 4,658 in the state, he said.

The recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in Arunachal Pradesh now stands at 72.03 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh has 1,795 active Covid-19 cases at present, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 517, followed by Papumpare at 190, he said.

The state has so far tested 2,10,345 lakh samples for Covid-19, including, 2,186 on Tuesday, the official added.