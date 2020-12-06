Arunachal Pradesh reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Seventeen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 16,384, a senior health department official said here on Sunday.



Of the 17 fresh cases, six were reported from the Capital Complex region, three from Tawang and two from Upper Siang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One case each was also recorded in West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Tirap, Changlang, East Siang and Anjaw, he said.

Fifteen infections were detected through rapid antigen tests while one each was diagnosed through RT-PCR and True NAT tests, the SSO said.

The state now has 748 active coronavirus cases.

Twenty more patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,581.