Arunachal Pradesh reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,919 as 120 more people tested positive for the virus, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 255, a senior health department official said here on Friday.



A 50-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 28, followed by Lower Subansiri (15), Upper Siang (13) East Siang (12), Leparada (9), Papumpare (7), five each from Lohit and West Siang, four from Tawang, three each from East Kameng, Lower Dibang Valley, Upper Subansiri and West Kameng, two each from Kamle and Dibang Valley and one each from Changlang, Kra Daadi, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang, Namsai and Siang district respectively.

Of the fresh cases, 108 were detected through rapid antigen test, 7 through RT-PCR and 5 through TrueNAT method, the official said, adding that 69 people have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,564 active COVID-19 cases, as 50,100 people have recovered from the disease, including 240 patients on Thursday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 96.50 per cent while the active percentage stands at 3.01 and the positivity rate at 3.23 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 388, followed by Papumpare (155), Lower Subansiri (150), Upper Siang (93) and West Kameng with 89 cases.

Altogether, 10,19,409 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,709 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 9,22,875 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state.