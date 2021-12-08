Arunachal Pradesh records one new COVID-19 case

Itanagar: Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday with five more people recuperating from the disease and one new case registered, a senior official said here.



The death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The frontier state has so far reported 55,295 COVID-19 cases and 54,984 recoveries, Jampa stated.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 31 active cases, he said.

West Kameng district has 13 active cases, followed by the Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- at 10, Lower Dibang Valley at five and Tawang district at three.

The recovery rate marginally improved to 99.44 per cent from 99.43 per cent the previous day, while the active ratio stood at 0.06 per cent.

A total of 12,00,308 samples have been tested in the state thus far, 250 of them on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, as many as 14,27,254 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including, 2,613 on Tuesday.