Arunachal Pradesh logs single COVID-19 case

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 64,481 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here.



The fresh case was reported from West Kameng district, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained at 296 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

As many as 64,154 people recuperated from the disease in the frontier state thus far including, three on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 99.49 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 31 active cases.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by Anjaw (4), West Kameng (3) and Tawang (2) , the SSO said.

The administration has thus far tested 12,66,724 samples for COVID-19, including 271 on Saturday, he said, adding that the positivity rate further dipped to 0.36 per cent from 0.42 per cent, the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 16.48 lakh people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines so far.