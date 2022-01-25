Arunachal Pradesh logs 668 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 668 fresh COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day tally this month, which pushed the caseload to 60,072, a senior official said here.

The frontier state had recorded 462 cases on Monday, the official said.

The toll increased to 283 after a tourist from Assam succumbed to the infection at a health facility in Tawang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 668 new cases, 284 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 44 in Lower Dibang Valley, 39 in Changlang and 31 each in Papumpare and Lower Subansiri

An army man, one ITBP jawan, an official of the BRO and three NDRF personnel were among the newly infected, Jampa said adding,

Over 30 inmates of the Central Jail here have also been infected with the virus.

Altogether 56,476 people have recuperated from the disease, including 288 on Monday, the SSO said, adding that the recovery rate in the northeastern state stood at 94.01 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,313 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,349, followed by West Kameng at 229, Namsai at 223.

A total of 12,28,823 samples have been tested in the state, including 2,229 on Monday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio clocked 29.96 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, as many as 15,64,625 people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccine thus far.