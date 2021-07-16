Arunachal Pradesh logs 367 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Itanagar: The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 41,646 as 367 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Friday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 197 with two more persons succumbing to the infection in the past two days, the official said.

A 35-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here, on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

An 84-year-old man from East Siang district, died at his residence on Wednesday due to Covid Pneumonia, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 111, followed by East Siang (36), West Kameng (28), Lohit and Changlang at 25 each, Upper Subansiri (22), Papumpare and Lower Subansiri recorded 15 cases each and West Siang and Anjaw recorded 13 cases each, the SSO said.

Ten cases each were also reported from Tirap, Namsai and Leparada, seven from East Kameng, five from Tawang, four each from Dibang Valley and Siang, three from Kra Daadi, two each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Longding and Kamle and one each from Kurung Kumey, Shi-Yomi and Pakke Kessang district respectively, Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 330 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 21 through RT-PCR and 16 by TrueNat methods, the SSO said, adding that 184 people were symptomatic of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 4,177 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

A total of 37,272 people have recovered from COVID-19, including 369 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 89.50 per cent while the active percentage stands at 10.03 and the positivity rate at 6.80 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 994, followed by West Kameng (370), East Siang (345), Lohit (317), Papumpare (262) and Changlang at 206 cases.

Altogether, 8,43,999 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,391 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 7,55,652 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.