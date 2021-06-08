Arunachal Pradesh logs 360 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 29,696

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 360 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload to 29,696, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 125 as no fresh fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 74, followed by West Kameng and Upper Subansiri with 31 cases each, Changlang (30), Lower Subansiri and East Siang with 25 cases each, East Kameng (23), Lohit (18), Namsai (15) and Upper Siang (13), the official said.

The other cases were reported from Tawang, Kra Daadi, Papumpare, Kurung Kumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding, Pakke Kessang, West Siang, Tirap, Anjaw, Lower Siang, Dibang Valley, Siang and Leparada districts.

Of the fresh cases 349 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 2 through RT-PCR and 9 through TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 151 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,440 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 513 patients recovered from the disease on Monday taking the number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 26,131, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 88 per cent while the active percentage stands at 11.58 and the positivity rate at 4.58 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 648, followed by Tawang (311), Changlang (295), West Kameng (233), Lower Subansiri (225), Lohit (214) and Namsai with 213 cases.

Altogether, 6,38,028 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 7,848 on Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 3,90,227 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January.

The state as on Monday has a total of 1,35,760 vaccine doses available including, 1,23,550 supplied from the Centre and 12,210 purchased by the state government from Serum Institute of India, Dr Padung added.



