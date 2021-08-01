Arunachal Pradesh logs 266 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 266 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 48,122, a senior health official said here on Sunday.



The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state increased to 229 with three more persons, including two women, succumbing to the infection on Saturday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, the Capital Complex Region registered the highest number at 74, followed by Lower Subansiri (34), Papumpare (27), West Siang (18), Lower Dibang Valley (15), West Kameng and Tawang at 12 each, Leparada and Lohit at 9 each and Dibang Valley with 8 new cases.

Fresh cases were also reported from Kamle, East Siang, Namsai, Upper Siang, Changlang, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri, Tirap, Anjaw, Siang, Pakke Kessang, Shi Yomi and Longding districts, Jampa said.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 240 were detected through rapid antigen test, one through RT-PCR and 25 by TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 107 people were symptomatic of coronavirus.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,954 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state rose to 43,939 as 451 more people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 91.31 per cent while the active percentage stands at 8.22 and the positivity rate at 5.07 per cent, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,060, followed by Lower Subansiri (336), Papumpare (317), Lohit (257) and West Kameng at 251 cases.

Altogether, 9,38,932 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,237 on Friday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 8,54,772 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.