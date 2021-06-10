Arunachal Pradesh logs 247 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Itanagar: At least 247 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 30,247, a senior health official said here on Thursday.



The frontier state's toll rose to 128 with two more persons succumbing to the infection, the official said.

A 37-year-old woman from Lohit district and a 41- year-old man from Lower Subansiri died of the disease on Wednesday, State Surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Changlang recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 48, followed by the Capital Complex Region at 44, East Kameng at 20, Lower Dibang Valley at 18, East Siang and Kra Daadi at 13 each and Lower Subansiri and Namsai at 12 each.

Of the 247 fresh cases, 237 were detected through rapid antigen tests, three via RT-PCR and seven with TrueNat, the SSO said, adding that 130 people were found to have developed symptoms.

Arunchal Pradesh currently has 3,271 cases, he said.

As many as 279 patients recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 26,848, Jampa said.

The recovery rate stands at 88.76 per cent and the positivity rate at 4.21 per cent.

Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 563, followed by Changlang (350), West Kameng (239), Tawang (235) and Lohit (208).

Altogether, 6,51,115 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 5,866 on Wednesday, Jampa added.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 4,01,828 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine since the inoculation drive began in January.