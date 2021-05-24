Arunachal Pradesh logs 226 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 24,093, a senior health department official said on Monday.



The death toll rose to 98 after three more persons from the Capital Complex Region, Tawang and West Siang districts, succumbed to the infection since Saturday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The three coronavirus-positive patients died while undergoing treatment in medical facilities, he said.

Changlang district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 58, followed by the Capital Complex region (41), Lower Dibang Valley (27), West Kameng (20), Tawang (18), Lower Subansiri (17) and Anjaw (11).

Seven cases were also recorded in Namsai, six in East Siang, five each in Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri, four in Lohit, three in Upper Siang and one each in Papumpare, Leparada, Lower Siang and Shi-Yomi districts respectively, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 215 were detected through rapid antigen test, seven through RT-PCR and four through TrueNat method, the official said.

Two hundred and sixty more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,096.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 87.56 per cent while the active percentage stands at 12.03 and the positivity rate at 7.5 per cent, the official said.

The state now has 2,899 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 605, followed by Changlang (286), Tawang (259), Lower Dibang Valley (213), Lower Subansiri (210), Namsai (194), Lohit (180), Upper Subansiri (153) and West Kameng at 150.

Altogether, 5,33,126 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,005 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3,29,892 people have been inoculated so far in the state since the vaccination drive began in January.

Keeping in view the spurt in corona virus cases, the state government has imposed complete lockdown in Namsai, Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts till May 31.

The Capital Complex Region and Tawang district is already under a complete lockdown till May 31.