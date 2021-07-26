Arunachal Pradesh logs 164 new COVID-19 cases, three more fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a sharp dip in daily COVID-19 cases as 164 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday, down from 515 the day before, pushing the tally in the state to 45,867, a senior health official said here.



The toll rose to 216 with three more persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

The Capital Complex region --- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- registered the maximum number of new cases at 82, followed by East Siang and Lohit at nine each, West Siang, West Kameng and Papumpare at eight each, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two fatalities were recorded in the Capital Complex region and one in Tawang.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 4,266 active cases, while 41,385 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 360 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 4.39 per cent and the recovery rate at 90.23 per cent.

The Capital Complex region has the highest number of active cases at 1,121, followed by Lohit at 339, Lower Subansiri at 303, Papumpare at 292, West Kameng at 266 and East Siang at 234.

Altogether, 9,01,814 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,731 on Sunday, Jampa said.

The state government, as part of its measures to check the spread of the disease, has extended curfew by two hours 3 pm to 5 am -- in nine districts that recorded over 10 per cent positivity rate in the last one week -- Kurung Kumey (21.1 per cent), Capital Complex region (15.9), Tawang and Kamle (13.1 per cent each), Lohit (12.9 per cent), Siang (12.2 per cent), Longding (11.9 per cent), Kra Daadi (10.7 per cent) and Dibang Valley (10 per cent).

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said as many as 8,23,999 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine since the inoculation drive began in January this year.