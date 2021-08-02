Arunachal Pradesh logs 138 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh deaths

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 48,260 as 138 more people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 231, a senior health department official said here on Monday.

The two new COVID-19 deaths were reported from Anjaw and East Siang district on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region registered the highest number of new cases at 59, followed by West Kameng and Lower Subansiri at 16 each, Papumpare, Upper Subansiri and West Siang at 7 each, six from Tirap, five each from Lohit and Siang, three from Changlang, two each from East Kameng and Longding and one each from Lower Siang, Leparada and Kamle district respectively, the SSO said.

Among the fresh cases, 133 were detected through rapid antigen test, four through RT-PCR and one by TrueNat method, the official said, adding that 46 people were symptomatic of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,675 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries rose to 44,354 as 415 more patients were cured of the disease on Sunday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 91.91 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.61 and the positivity rate at 4.21 per cent, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,020, followed by Lower Subansiri (315), Papumpare (295), West Kameng (232) and Lohit at 232 cases.

Altogether, 9,42,207 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 3,275 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 8,55,688 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.



