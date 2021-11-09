Arunachal Pradesh logs 10 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar: Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 55,190, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.



The state had reported zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday, four on Saturday and two on Friday, he said.

Thirteen more people recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,864, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 99.41 per cent from 99.40 the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 46 active COVID-19 cases.

West Kameng, Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley districts have the highest number of active cases at eight each, followed by Lohit at seven cases, the SSO said.

As many as 11,89,475 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far in the state, including 890 on Monday, Jampa said, adding the positivity rate stood at 1.12 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,39,901 people have been inoculated so far in the state.