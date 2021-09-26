Arunachal Pradesh COVID-19 death toll rises to 274

Itanagar: The COVID-19 death toll in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 274 with one more person succumbing to the disease in the northeastern state, a senior health department official said on Sunday.



A 76-year-old woman from Lower Subansiri district died at a health facility in the district on Saturday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid pneumonia, the official said.

Meanwhile, single-day recoveries continue to surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in the frontier state, as 79 more people recuperated from the disease on Saturday while 33 new infections pushed the tally to 53,717, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

He said 53,717 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state improved marginally to 98.84 per cent from 98.75 per cent the previous day, he said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.37 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 358 active COVID-19 cases.

Tirap district has the highest number of active cases at 58, followed by West Kameng (49), Lower Subansiri (38) and Tawang (35).

A total of 11,34,118 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,407 on Saturday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 11,40,864 people have been inoculated thus far in the state.