Arunachal logs one new COVID-19 case, tally at 64,486

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 64,486, a health official said.



The fresh case was detected from Anjaw district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll in the northeastern state remained at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, he said.

Altogether 64,188 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the SSO said.

The state now has two active cases, one each from Anjaw and Shi-Yomi districts.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh had become a COVID-free state on March 27 as the active case count fell to zero that day.

The administration has thus far tested 12,69,329 samples for COVID-19, including 74 on Friday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung stated that 16,63,792 people have been inoculated till April 1.