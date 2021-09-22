Arunachal logs 64 fresh COVID-19 cases, one new fatality

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 54,190 on Wednesday as 64 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 273, a senior health official said.



A 51-year-old man from Papumpare district died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu, near here on Tuesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid Pneumonia, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa said here.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 413 active COVID-19 cases, while 53,504 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 61 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.73 per cent while the percentage of active cases is 0.76, Jampa said.

Lower Subansiri district has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by Tawang (58), Lower Dibang Valley (46) and West Kameng (45) .

The state has tested over 11,23,514 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 3,557 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.79 per cent.

A total of 11,01,854 people have been inoculated in the state thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.