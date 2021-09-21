Arunachal logs 56 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 54,126 on Tuesday as 56 more people tested positive for the infection, while the death of a 101-year-old person in Tirap district pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus toll to 272, a senior health official said.



Arunachal Pradesh now has 410 active cases, while 53,444 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 67 in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The recovery rate marginally improved to 98.74 per cent from 98.71 per cent on the previous day.

The state has tested over 11.19 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 4,162 on Monday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.34 per cent.

Over 10.91 lakh people have been vaccinated so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said.

Meanwhile, the Rama Krishna Mission School (RKMS) at Narrottam Nagar in Tirap district's Deomali has been declared a containment zone after 22 students and staffers of the institution tested positive for the infection.

Entry or exit of any person, barring those engaged in emergency services, to and from the containment zone has been prohibited for a period of 10 days or unit further orders, a notification issued by Deomali Additional Deputy Commissioner in-charge Akan Regon said.