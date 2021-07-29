Arunachal logs 342 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more fatalities

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 342 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the northeastern state to 47,142, a health department official said.



The death toll rose to 224 as three more coronavirus-positive patients died while undergoing treatment in hospitals in the last two days, and they had comorbidities, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 72-year-old woman from the Capital Complex Region died at a hospital in Chimpu on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with COVID Pneumonia, he said.

Another woman, aged 40, from Lohit district had tested positive for COVID-19 and died at a health facility in Pasighat in East Siang district on Tuesday, the official said, adding that she had a kidney-related problem.

A 65-year-old COVID patient from Changlang breathed his last on the way to a hospital in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday and he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome, Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region registered the highest number of fresh cases at 109, followed by Lower Subansiri (48), East Siang (23), West Kameng (22), Papumpare (14) and Lohit, Upper Subansiri and Lower Dibang Valley (13 each).

The remaining new cases were reported from several other districts.

At least 320 fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen test, 13 through RT-PCR and nine through TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 137 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the official, 325 patients were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 42,617.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 90.37 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 4,301 active cases, he said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,135, followed by Lower Subansiri (326), Papumpare (316), Lohit (313), West Kameng (265) and East Siang (231).

Altogether, 9,21,482 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 6,647 on Wednesday, and the positivity rate stands at 5.14 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 8,41,256 people have been administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the inoculation drive in January.